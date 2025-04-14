Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 3/19/2025.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after buying an additional 169,746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 529,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

