Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,162 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $356,071.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,440,869.77. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,582 shares of company stock worth $12,788,913 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.