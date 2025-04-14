Causeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

