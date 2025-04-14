Campion Asset Management Sells 111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Campion Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $176.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

