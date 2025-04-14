Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 14,140 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iQIYI worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701,901 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $1.64 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

