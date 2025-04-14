Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,886,521 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.56% of Realty Income worth $729,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

