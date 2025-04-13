LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 71,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 255,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Capmk raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TREE
LendingTree Price Performance
Insider Transactions at LendingTree
In related news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,719.58. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 60,092.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 2,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 103,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.