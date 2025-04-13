SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,330,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 450,205 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $47.11.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6,033.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,391,000 after buying an additional 1,434,029 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,419,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 259,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

