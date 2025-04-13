First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Up 12% – Here’s What Happened

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 300,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 895,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FF

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.