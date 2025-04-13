Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

EPC opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

