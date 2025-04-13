F M Investments LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

