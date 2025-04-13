CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,417,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in CACI International by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CACI International by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI opened at $413.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.40 and its 200-day moving average is $433.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.08.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

