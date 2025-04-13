Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

