Karl Paganin Buys 27,304 Shares of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Stock

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) insider Karl Paganin purchased 27,304 shares of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$47,044.79 ($29,587.92).

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $403.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

