Kinnari Patel Buys 21,099 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $5.27 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $561.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.