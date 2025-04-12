Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CYH opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $347.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 656,447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

