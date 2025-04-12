Insider Buying: Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) Insider Buys A$59,104.32 in Stock

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Robertson purchased 44,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,104.32 ($37,172.53).

Solvar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Solvar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Solvar’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Solvar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Solvar Company Profile

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

