Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $319,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 11,488 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,815,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,631,812. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,173,970 shares of company stock valued at $293,686,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

