FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pool by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.44. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

