Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lantheus worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lantheus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.4 %

LNTH stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

