Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 14,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

