Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,160 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $33,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.