JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.