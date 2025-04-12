Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.17% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $35,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $63.32.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.