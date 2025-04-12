Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $32.81 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

MFC stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

