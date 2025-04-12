Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $285.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.67 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,954,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

