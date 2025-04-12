Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after buying an additional 348,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

NOW stock opened at $785.78 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $875.51 and its 200 day moving average is $973.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

