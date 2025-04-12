Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

