SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Reduced by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,346,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

