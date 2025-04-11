APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,019 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1 %

DLTR stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

