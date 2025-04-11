Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 9,876 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

