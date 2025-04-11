APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after buying an additional 159,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78 shares of company stock worth $102,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,179.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,266.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $555.71 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.