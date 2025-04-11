Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $603.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

In other news, CFO Jordan Neeser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. The trade was a 7.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 211,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

