Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $2.48 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,322,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,815,000 after purchasing an additional 82,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,370,000 after buying an additional 161,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after buying an additional 385,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.