Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 23,758 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

