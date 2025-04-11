PaLM AI (PALM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $203,148.40

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $203,148.40 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,199,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,199,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.2406451 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $251,044.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

