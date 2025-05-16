Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 5,706 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 310.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,009.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPOT opened at $640.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $663.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.