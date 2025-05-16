Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 57,885 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.24 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

