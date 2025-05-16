Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,145 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ML. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 11,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,002,617.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,529 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,320.54. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 1,365 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $117,062.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,075.20. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,052 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML opened at $85.90 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

