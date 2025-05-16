Focus Partners Wealth Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

