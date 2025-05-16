Focus Partners Wealth Takes $3.69 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.84% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,461,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

