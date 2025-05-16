Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

