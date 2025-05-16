Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 22,390 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 428.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

