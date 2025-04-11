Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

