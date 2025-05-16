Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 16,680 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

