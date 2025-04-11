Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.19. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 82,481 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Olaplex Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $780.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,629.12. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 348,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,027.20. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

