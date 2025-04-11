iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 30,064 shares.The stock last traded at $91.14 and had previously closed at $93.92.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $828.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
