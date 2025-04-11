iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 30,064 shares.The stock last traded at $91.14 and had previously closed at $93.92.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $828.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.