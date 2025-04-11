Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.13 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 72.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $40.79 million and $17.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,920,898 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

