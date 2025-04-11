NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

NowVertical Group Trading Up 5.7 %

CVE:NOW traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,826. NowVertical Group has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$33.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

NowVertical Group Company Profile

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

