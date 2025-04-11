NFP Retirement Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

